Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $1.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Binance and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00192941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01528941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Koinex, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, Poloniex, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

