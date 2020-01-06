FuzzBalls Trading Up 11.4% This Week (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. FuzzBalls has a market cap of $20,368.00 and $17.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00590099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010336 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

