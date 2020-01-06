Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies PLC (LON:FAB) were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($1.02), approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Mawson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases. The company offers antibody identification and discovery services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.