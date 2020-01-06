FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

FCEL opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of FuelCell Energy worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

