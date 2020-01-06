Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of FRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Frontline’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frontline by 354.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frontline by 1,122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 420.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Frontline by 29.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

