Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $845.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

