Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $6.22 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

