Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $384.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $387.60 million. Forward Air posted sales of $356.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forward Air by 3,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,371. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

