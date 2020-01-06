Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

