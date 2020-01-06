First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

First of Long Island stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

