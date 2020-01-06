FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

FGEN stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

