Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

