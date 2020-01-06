Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 1.1%

Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.03 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.57), 16,233 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

About Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets worldwide. It develops and delivers network processing technology solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

