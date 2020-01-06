Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce sales of $8.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $32.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $34.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,288. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

