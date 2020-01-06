Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.19 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Tidex and Liqui. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and $3.14 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Tidex, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

