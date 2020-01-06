Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Enerplus stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

