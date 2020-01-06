Energi Market Cap Reaches $49.73 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Energi has a total market cap of $49.73 million and $357,734.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00026807 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,508,652 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

