Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENLAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

