Emercoin Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $7,622.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,007,914 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, xBTCe and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

