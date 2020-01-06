Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

EME opened at $86.65 on Friday. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Emcor Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

