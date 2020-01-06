Elysian Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Elysian has a total market cap of $72,858.00 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Liquid, YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

