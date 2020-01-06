Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Eltek stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -4.94. Eltek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

