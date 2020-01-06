Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Reaches $20,486.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $20,486.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.01850647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00067500 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

