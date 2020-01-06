ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Up 0.8%

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.80, approximately 87,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 107,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

ECN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.61.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

