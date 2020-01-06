Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 222,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,369. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

