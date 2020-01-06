EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

