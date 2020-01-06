Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.57 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,380,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 1,442,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 884,854 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 660,526 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

