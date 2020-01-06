Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.57 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,380,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 1,442,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 884,854 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 660,526 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
