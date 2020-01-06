DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Stock Price Down 22.3%

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) shares fell 22.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

