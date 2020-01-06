Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

