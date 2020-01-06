Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for $49.25 or 0.00634510 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $151,550.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,858 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

