Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1.4%

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.36 ($6.23) and last traded at €5.46 ($6.34), approximately 414,879 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.54 ($6.44).

DEZ has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.88.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

