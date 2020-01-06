Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

