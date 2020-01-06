Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Barclays cut Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.83.

SYK opened at $209.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.52. Stryker has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Stryker by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

