Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,746,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

