Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

DAL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,078,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

