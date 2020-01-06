DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,952. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

