CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

