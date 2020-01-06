CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Cap Reaches $16.76 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $642.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,391,307 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

