Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

NYSE CCK opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

