Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

TSE:CRON opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of C$7.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

