Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.29. CVR Energy has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,815,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,764,000 after purchasing an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CVR Energy by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 283,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

