Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CVR Energy stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.29. CVR Energy has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
