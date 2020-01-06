Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CACC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.17.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $435.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $385.36 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

