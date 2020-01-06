Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $859.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.