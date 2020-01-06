Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Mellanox Technologies (OTCMKTS:MLNX)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Mellanox Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mellanox Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Mellanox Technologies has a consensus target price of $123.99, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.45% 0.87% Mellanox Technologies 14.03% 18.84% 15.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Mellanox Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 2.42 $134.05 million $0.15 53.67 Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 5.99 $134.26 million $3.85 30.53

Mellanox Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Mellanox Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

