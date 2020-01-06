Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, approximately 1,445 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

