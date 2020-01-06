Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.28. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CONN shares. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conn’s by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 1,513,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.