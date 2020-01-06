Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

NYSE SBS opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.