Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

COMM stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

