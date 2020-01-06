Color Platform Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $22,823.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,680.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.43 or 0.03170785 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00654302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000512 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

