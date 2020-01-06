Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

